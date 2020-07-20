Brand South Africa joined the Nelson Mandela Foundation to contribute to the alleviation of poverty on Mandela Day 2020

By Phindi Maduna

On 17 and 18 July 2020, Brand South Africa joined the Nelson Mandela Foundation, as well as the Imbumba Foundation and the Kolisi Foundation to commemorate Tata Madiba’s legacy of active citizenship by distributing food parcels to communities in the North West province. The handovers took place in the communities of Schoemansfontein, Oblate, Gemsbok Mogopeng, Witfontein and Millidora.

Nelson Mandela International Day is a momentous international programme that consistently brings South Africans together in the spirit of humanity. This attitude is more important than ever, in light of the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent national lockdown in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many socio-economic challenges in the country – poverty being an important one. The lack of access to nutritious food has worsened during the lockdown period. In April 2020, the Nelson Mandela Foundation launched a hunger relief fund, called the ‘Each One Feed One’ campaign which aims to address and relieve this challenge. Many civil society groups such as the Imbumba Foundation and the Kolisi Foundation, and individuals have heeded the call and donated resources such as non-perishable food, time and money to communities in need.

“One of the contributions we are making this year is through ‘Each One Feed One’, where we are pleading with you as an individual who knows someone who needs help – please help. If you are a community or family, please go out of your way to help build a world that cares about others’ well-being” said Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Chief Executive.

We can all make a difference! Take Action. Inspire Change. Make Every Day A Mandela Day. #MandelaDay #ActionAgainstPoverty #PlayYourPartSA @NelsonMandela How are you playing your part today? pic.twitter.com/D1JOSyp6Tv — Play Your Part (@PlayYourPartSA) July 18, 2020

“Civil society organisations have long been playing a crucial role in the fight against poverty by raising awareness on issues and injustices, facilitating learning and empowerment, and providing support. This role has been amplified during the national lockdown that has been brought about by the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand South Africa is honoured to play its part in ensuring a better South Africa and world, through our ongoing partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation” says Pumeza Ceza, Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager: Civil Society.

Klerksdorp based, Dr. Thato Mosehle who is one of the top 15 finalists for Miss South Africa 2020, joined the drive. The eradication of poverty is close to Thato’s heart. She sees poverty as the most undiagnosed disease of our country. She gratefully took the opportunity to play her part in improving the livelihoods of people in her home province.

This drive to lend a helping hand to communities nationwide will continue throughout the year, in the form of food parcel handovers. In addition, Brand South Africa will support the Nelson Mandela Foundation in implementing a Food Sustainability Programme to ensure that communities get involved in projects such as crop farming to ensure a sustainable impact.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

For more information on Brand South Africa, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com or like facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica and follow @BrandSouthAfrica on Instagram and Brand_SA on Twitter for regular updates.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

For more information on Play Your Part, log on to www.playyourpart.co.za or like facebook.com/PlayYourPart and follow @PlayYourPartSA on twitter for regular updates.