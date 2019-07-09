10 Incredible ways to get involved with charities this Mandela Day to Play Your Part

This is how to get involved with different charities this Mandela Day, we

have compiled ten different ones which could use your help.

South Africa – The idea of Mandela Day (67 minutes) was inspired by Nelson

Mandela at his 90th birthday celebrations in London’s Hyde Park in 2008 when

he said: “It is time for new hands to lift the burdens. It is in your hands now.”

The United Nations officially declared 18 July as Nelson Mandela International

Day in November 2009, recognising Mandela’s “values and his dedication to the

service of humanity” and acknowledging his contribution “to the struggle for

democracy internationally and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the

world”.

The celebration of this day aims to serve as a global call to action for people to

“recognise their individual power to make an imprint and help change the world

around them for the better”, says the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“Nelson Mandela has been making an imprint on the world for 67 years, beginning in 1942 when he first started to campaign for the human rights of every South African. His life has been an inspiration to the world,” the foundation said.

By playing your part and devoting 67 minutes of your time – one minute for every

year of Mandela’s public service – people can make a small gesture of solidarity

with humanity and a step towards a global movement for good.

We encourage people to do more than just 67 minutes on one day, and we encourage you to support causes that really need it. Last year we shared an

opinion piece about Mandela Day and doing more than just one day of good, you

can read it here.

Here are ten charities that are hosting Mandela Day activities that have long term

benefits for all.

Cart Horse Protection Association

The Cart Horse Protection Association in Epping, Cape Town, is inviting the public to help them rebuild stable yards of cart horse owners. This is a long term fix for the horses and owners.

If you would like to get involved, you can find their event information on Facebook here.

Jedi Tedi Foundation

The Jedi Tedi Foundation was formed after Jed was diagnosed with a very rare

disease. Now he helps other children cope through the creation of little teddies.

The foundation has joined the Mensch Network to host a teddy making session

at the Gardens Community Centre from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday 21 July. This

event is part of the Mensch Mandela Day – Family & Friends Day of Action!

The teddies will be donated to children who need support and hope along their

journeys and for them to know that they are not alone.

If you would like to get involved, you can find their event information on

Facebook here.

Support an animal charity

There are thousands of animal charities in need of assistance throughout the year; if you would like to get involved, you can select an animal charity close to your heart.

As there are so many, instead of listing each one, we have decided to list ways you can help your chosen animal charity alternatively.Collect food and blankets, old towels, toys and any animal related items to drop off on the day.

Go spend the day walking dogs, loving cats or playing with the animals who

need love. Help wash kennels, animals or repair items in need of fixing.

If you need more ideas, call the charity to see what they need help with.

Rare Diseases South Africa (RDSA)

Help children battling rare diseases by packing a ‘Be Brave Box’ this Mandela

Day. RDSA have started a project that will help the children with rare diseases

cope better when they have to go to the hospital. They have created the “Be

Brave Box”. A box filled with useful goodies to make life a little more comfortable

in the hospital.

You can find out more by reading our previous post on the initiative here.

Organ and Blood Donation

Save lives by registering as an organ donor or go to your local blood donation

centre and give blood. Both of these methods are quick and easy and will help

save lives.

Find out how to be an organ donor here or a blood donor here.

Donate your skills

Forgood is a platform that links registered charities with people who wish to

donate funds, goods or skills. This Mandela Day, you can donate your skills to a

charity in need.

If you check the Forgood platform, you will see many are in need of business

skills, bookkeeping, social media, handyman, and so much more. If you have a

valuable skill, you can donate it to a worthy cause. If you cannot find a charity in

need of your skills, you can create an offer post and charities can respond to you

directly.

You can find out more about how to donate your skills here.

Feed the hungry

The Angel Network is running a food drive this year. They are collecting non-perishable foods which they will distribute to people in need. They have four drop off zones and have also given their banking details for those who cannot get to

the drop off zones.

If you would like to get involved, you can find their event information on

Facebook here.

Help develop the future sporting stars of South Africa

Play It Forward Jozi uses their platform to collect used sporting goods and deliver them to sporting teams in need. Their goal is that every child has an equal opportunity to achieve greatness on the sporting field.

If you have any unwanted sports clothing and equipment, contact the organisation here to arrange a drop off of your items.

Protect the ocean

Several charities will be hosting beach cleanups for Mandela Day. You can join

them or just wander along the beach yourself and collect all the plastic and trash

you find.

The Cape Town Beach Cleanup is doing an event during the evening where participants are required to do 6700 steps on the beach. To get their medal, they

need to hand in a minimum of 3 pieces of litter.

Find out more about the event on Facebook here.

Join the Knit-wits

The Knit-wits are a group who knit blankets and scarves all year around but take

special care to spread their creations further on Mandela Day. If you love knitting,

this is the group to join.

You can find out more about how to get involved in our latest post here.

All these charities accept assistance and donations throughout the year. So be

sure to help them out every chance you get and not just this one day a year. Let

us know what you are doing for Mandela Day this year in the comment section;

we would love to see how you plan to spend your 67 minutes.

