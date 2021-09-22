OUR REIGNING QUEEN SHINES HER MAGIC ON HERITAGE

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, shows us that she’s not just the country’s proud title holder, and the founder of an online mental health initiative called #MindfulMondays, but she recently added author to her list of achievements.

Shudu, as she’s fondly known, recently published a book ‘Shudu Finds Her Magic’ in partnership with the Miss South Africa organisation and was illustrated by Chantelle and Burgen Thorne. The duo is internationally published illustrators with over 25 years’ experience in publishing, and take great delight in the art of visual storytelling.

‘Shudu Finds Her Magic’ is inspired by Shudufhadzo’s personal story of bullying she experienced whilst growing up. The book is suitable for children aged between four and nine years of age, but any parent or adult would relate. The book was officially launched early September, befitting the celebration of heritage month in South Africa and it comes in six local languages.

Taking to her Instagram page @shudufhadzomusida said; “for every Shudu Finds Her Magicbook sold, one will be donated to @childlinesa and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group @sadag_official , who help children with these issues – and a host of other mental health struggles. Copies will also be given to literacy organizations like @biblionefsouthafrica which donate books to schools and libraries to help foster the love of reading.”

Heritage is the cornerstone of our nation’s colourful and diverse cultures, Heritage Month is just the ideal time to promote social cohesion, nation building and a shared national identity.

Brand South Africa always calls on citizens to use this month to showcase their pride through celebrating their country and diverse cultures as proud South Africans.

