Celebrate Africa Day with Brand South Africa

The world annually observes Africa Day on 25 May, acknowledging the solidarity among African countries. Africa Day was established in 1963, commemorating the formation of the African Union that acknowledges our rich African heritage in the fight against colonialism and apartheid.

This significant day gives citizens the opportunity to recommit to government interventions to develop a unified vision and strengthened collaboration.

Apart from 25 May, the entire month has been set out to observe the significance of our continent.

Brand South Africa will be partnering in a number of activations commemorating Africa Day. The most significant will be the inauguration of South Africa’s 6th democratically-elected President, HE Cyril Ramaphosa. Approximately 32,000 people are expected to attend the Presidential Inauguration taking place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday 25 May. Follow the conversation on social media – #SAInauguration19 or watch live on ENCA.

You could also join us again this year at the Bassline Fest taking place 23 – 25 May 2019, under the theme 25 Years of Democracy. The three-day programme consists of a media tour around Johannesburg, visiting significant destinations, a series of dialogues and the penultimate Bassline Music Concert taking place on Saturday 25 May with artists from across the continent. To find out more, click here.

In addition, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation will be hosting their annual Africa Day lecture at UNISA on Friday 24 May, with former President Thabo Mbeki expected to deliver the official lecture that will be broadcasted live on television.

Pledge your patriotism by plugging into one of the many Africa Day celebrations taking place across the country.