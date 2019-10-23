Brand South Africa set to host its 4th Nation Brand Forum

Johannesburg, Wednesday 23 October 2019 – In the spirit of reviving South Africa’s identity, Brand South Africa’s domestic flagship programme, the Nation Brand Forum is set to be hosted on the 28 October 2019 at UrbanTree in Johannesburg.

The theme; ‘Reviving South Africa’s Nation Brand identity and narrative’, was motivated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call during the 2019 State of the Nation Address on ‘What type of South Africa do we want?’

His Excellency, Ramaphosa said; “I dream of the first new city built in the democratic era”. This presents an opportune moment for Brand South Africa to engage various stakeholders in order to develop a compelling and coherent narrative that tells the story of South Africa in a meaningful way, an integral part of managing the reputation and image of the Nation Brand.

“We are proud to host the 4th Annual Nation Brand Forum, a platform that inspires South Africans to find collaborative ways that ensure that we positively position the Nation Brand through constructive and introspective conversations with role players, to innovate and revive the identity and value proposition of what we are about as a nation, 25 years into democracy”; said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

This year’s Nation Brand Forum speakers includes a key note address by His Excellency Minister Jackson Mthembu, Minister in the Presidency.

Panellists include; Ms Zanele Morrison, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Mr Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer, Nando’s and Veteran Broadcaster Ms Joanne Joseph as Programme Director. Founder and CEO of the Brand Leadership Group, Mr Thebe Ikalafeng will be the Guest Speaker.

For more information please contact Ms Ntombi Ntanzi ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com or 064 890 6819. Follow the conversation @Brand_SA #NationBrandForum19