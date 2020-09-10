Brand South Africa bids farewell to top human rights lawyer and struggle stalwart George Bizos

[Johannesburg, South Africa, September 10, 2020] Brand South Africa has today expressed condolences to the family of struggle stalwart, Advocate George Bizos, who was a leading South African Human Rights Activist, having graciously defended the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. Bizos, one of the architects of South Africa’s constitution, died at the age of 92.

Chairperson of Brand South Africa, Ms Thandi Tobias said: “Advocate George Bizos served South Africa selflessly during the darkest days of Apartheid and continued to help shape our country’s democracy as we know it today. Together with President Mandela, Arthur Chaskalson and other stalwarts, Bizos contributed immensely to the emancipation of South Africans from the chains of oppression to an inclusive, non-racial democratic dispensation.

“He will be forever be remembered as one of South Africa’s global brand ambassadors, whose life was exemplary and selfless, despite his outstanding achievements in the political and legal fraternity. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We call on South Africans globally, to continue with his legacy and spearhead human rights and the spirit of Ubuntu around the world.” said Tobias.

