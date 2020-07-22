Brand South Africa bids farewell to struggle stalwart, Andrew Mlangeni

[Johannesburg, July 22, 2020] Brand South Africa has today expressed condolences to the family of Rivonia Trialist and struggle stalwart, Mr Andrew Makete Mlangeni who passed on overnight. Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia Trialist who was convicted together with former President, Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia Trial of 1964, which placed the spotlight on the Apartheid system of the time.

Affectionately known as Bab’ Mlangeni, he spent 26 years as Prisoner 467/64 in detention on Robben Island and was released in 1989.

Chairperson of Brand South Africa, Ms Thandi Tobias said: “Bab’ Mlangeni has selflessly shared and sacrificed his life every day on this journey for the liberation of our people. His passing marks the end of an era as we knew it. As South Africa, we will forever be grateful for his tremendous immeasurable contribution to the fight against apartheid.

He was one of South Africa’s nation brand icon and social activist. His life was beyond exemplary. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” said Tobias.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build

pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

Image: Presidency Twitter