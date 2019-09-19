Brand South Africa and Touch HD partner to host Game of Heritage, Pride and Unity

Johannesburg – Thursday 19th September 2019 – Brand South Africa has partnered with Touch HD and Soweto TV, to host the first ever soccer match aptly named the Game of Heritage, Pride and Unity on Heritage Day, 24th of September.

The game is the brain child of media personality Thabo Molefe, fondly known as Tbo Touch. He established an online audio platform in 2008 with a vision to be a world class service that provides podcast and audio live streaming services that bring the benefits of low data rates to the market.

Speaking on the game, Thabo says “Nothing draws people together more than sport and soccer is huge in South Africa. We want to celebrate Heritage Day not just through embracing our different cultures (something that makes SA so beautiful) but through doing something that brings about a spirit of unity and patriotism through the friendly game of soccer between South African celebrities and sports icons”.

“Brand South Africa is proud to be part of the inaugural Game of heritage, pride and unity. As an organisation we have to consistently find ways that promote nation building, pride and patriotism in order to unite the people of South Africa and this collaboration helps achieve our mission. Sport has the ability to unite nations and what better way to also showcase our diverse and colourful heritage,” said Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

Cultural pride will be in the air with different proudly South African pop up shops and stalls selling everything cultural from clothes, food, art and jewellery. Spectators are encouraged to come dressed in ways that represent their pride in their heritage and country.

Kick off will take place at the Nike Football Training Centre in Soweto in Soweto from 11am. Gates open at 10am.

Entrance on the day is a South African Flag. These will also be available on sale at the venue

Join the celebration and follow us on #GameofHeritage #PlayYourPart #HeritageMonth2019 #InspiringNewWays