Albertina Sisulu Stamp Handover

“A woman of fortitude”, this is the centenary theme bestowed upon Albertina Sisulu as the country celebrated her profound legacy she left behind in 2018. Albertina Sisulu was a fearless champion of democracy, human rights and one of the leaders who contributed to the 1956 Women’s march against the apartheid pass laws to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Remembering her legacy, on Tuesday, 23 April two special commemorative stamps celebrating the life of Albertina Sisulu were officially handed over to her family by the South African Post Office. The two stamps feature different stages of her life.

As the country celebrates 25 years of democracy, it is most imperative that such acknowledgements of our struggle stalwart be a reminder to all citizens of the fight endured to attain the freedom and democracy we are privileged to have. These stamps not only celebrate the life of Ma Sisulu but rather an important part of South Africa’s history and heritage shared with the world.

The stamps can be used as postage on any ordinary South African standard letter and are available at all post offices. Commemorate the legacy of Ma Sisulu not only with a stamp but continue to build on her legacy and fight for greater social and economic inclusion.

