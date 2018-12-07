Johannesburg, Friday, 07 December 2018 – Brand South Africa calls on citizens for humanitarian support following a massive fire in Alexandra (Alex) on Thursday, 06 December 2018. The Johannesburg emergency services managed to distinguish the blaze preventing further damage to the area.

The fire has displaced hundreds of people, according to emergency services spokesperson, Nana Radebe, “at least 500 shacks have been destroyed, leaving 150 families displaced”.

Brand South Africa calls on all to unite, play their part and assist with providing humanitarian support in the form of food, water, shelter which can be delivered to Alex and the Sandton fire station. It is imperative now more than ever to be reminded that “a nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”

Brand South Africa applauds Gift of the Givers who are on site in Alex providing aid and have moved a mother who gave birth yesterday and another with four children who lost everything in the fire, to their Logistics Centre in Bramley.

In a statement Gift of the givers said; “our teams are registering the rest of the victims and transporting them to a nearby hall where we are providing food, bottled water, blankets and mattresses. During the course of today, further appropriate interventions will be effected”.

Gift of the Givers on-site contact person, Emily Thomas 083 652 0315.