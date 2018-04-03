Celebrating the legacy of Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela-Mandela

Johannesburg, Tuesday 3 April 2018 – Brand South Africa mourns the passing of Mama Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela-Mandela, who succumbed to a long illness on Monday 2 April 2018, at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Born in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in 1936‚ Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela- Mandela, fondly known as Mama Winnie, was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician. She moved to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape in Bizana to study social work and in 1957 she met the lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela and they were married a year later.

As a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician, she held several government positions, including Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology. A member of the African National Congress (ANC) political party, she served on the ANC’s National Executive Committee and headed its Women’s League.

Madikizela-Mandela retained popular support within the ANC over the years and was known to her supporters as the “Mother of the Nation”.

Brand South Africa’s CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela expressed his sadness saying “It is truly with great sadness to have lost the Mother of the Nation. We are forever grateful for the role she played in securing our freedom. We indeed need to celebrate her legacy.”

“Winnie Mandela was a target of massive disinformation by STRATCOM, an Apartheid smear campaign machinery, yet she remained true to the ethos of the liberation struggle. Long live the Republic”; further adds Dr Makhubela.

Mandela family spokesman‚ Victor Dlamini said, “The Mandela family are deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing, we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable woman”.

“As the national government we have declared that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will have a national funeral on 14 April,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing mourners outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto.

