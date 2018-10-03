The Nation Brand Forum panellists and moderators announced

Johannesburg, Wednesday 03rd October 2018 – Brand South Africa’s marketing annual event – The Nation Brand Forum under the theme; “Inspiring excellence through sports & the creative industry” is to be hosted at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in Sandton on Thursday 11th October 2018.

In a statement Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Thembi Kunene-Msimang said; “We are delighted to bring the third instalment of the Nation Brand Forum. It is important to use an inclusive approach and have South Africans make a contribution to new and different ways that will strengthen the country’s image such as our creative arts and sports industries. Creative industry and sports are seen as South Africa’s competitive advantages and as such we have to nurture this strength.”

Brand South Africa is proud to announce various support from experts in the fields of sport and creative industries as panellists and moderators to the Nation Brand Forum discussions. This year’s Forum will be elevated as we see different influential personalities supporting Brand South Africa, such as Thomas Mlambo and Sthandiwe Kgoroge as MCs. Other personalities participating will include Kass Naidoo, KC Mathoma, Rosie Motene, Criselda Kananda and many others.

“Our panellists and moderators are a pool of diverse nation brand assets in their own right. The third annual Nation Brand Forum will focus on strategies to be used by Brand South Africa when marketing the country internationally. This inclusive approach is proof that strong Nation Brands are built on committed citizens with the same vision and better co-ordinated implementation of programmes,” said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

“We are very excited to have Mr Thomas Mlambo and Ms Sthandiwe Kgoroge as our MC’s for the day. We thank each and every individual that accepted our invitation and want to contributors towards building a strengthened country image to share with the world,” adds Ms Kunene-Msimang.

Follow the conversation social media @Brand South Africa and #NationBrandForum18

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 11 October 2018

Venue: IDC, Sandton 19 Fredman Drive, Sandown

Time: 08h30 for 9h00 – 15h00

Limited seating available