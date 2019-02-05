The Department of Arts & Culture hosts the 2019 South African Film Summit

Industry experts, policy makers, government and aspiring filmmakers gathered at the South African Film Summit from 4 -5 February 2019 at Skyrink Studios, in Johannesburg. This year’s Summit was held under the theme “Transformation and Innovation in the South African Film/Audio-Visual Industry and the 4th Industrial Revolution. Are we geared for change?”

The Summit shines a spotlight on how effectively we are telling South African stories, and explored consensus about “the potential of the industry for nation-building and using the industry as a catalyst for economic growth”.

In a statement released by the Department of Arts & Culture, Minister Nathi Mthethwa said: “Policy coordination and coherence is important to ensure there are no unnecessary bottlenecks, contradictions and gaps that will negatively impact on the business environment while simultaneously encouraging investment, particularly from the private sector. Addressing South Africa’s positioning in the film sector, not only in the continent but also globally, is an important one if the country is to compete in the creative economy”.

There is no doubt that the Arts & Culture sector is a key player in enhancing the Nation Brand and growing the economy. According to The World Economic Forum’s 2017 report on The Future of Jobs and Skills in Africa, the creative industries is considered one of ‘trending’ professions, with an average growth rate of 7% between 2011 and 2016.

Attendees of this year’s South African Film Summit experienced windows of information sharing through case studies, measuring South Africa’s growth against other countries in the developing world.

As all sectors ensure readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we look forward to proactive resolutions to come out of the Summit, putting in all efforts to develop the local film industry.