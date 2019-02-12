Soweto Gospel Choir bags 3rd Grammy Award

The Soweto Gospel Choir has been inundated with congratulatory messages, following their third Grammy win this weekend.

The choir was recognised at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, taking home Best World Music album for their latest offering Freedom.

In 2007, the group won their first Grammy in the category Best Traditional World Music for their album Blessed, and took home the same award a year later for African Spirit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his delight in how the group successfully represents South Africa to the world. He tweeted:

“Congratulations to the Soweto Gospel Choir for being awarded the Best World Music album for ‘Freedom’ at the #GRAMMYs. This is the choir’s third Grammy award and we thank them for telling our story to the world and flying the flag high.”

According to their website, the Soweto Gospel Choir consists of talented individuals from churches in and around Soweto. The choir was “formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music, and is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world.”

Brand South Africa is proud celebrate the collective that continues to portray an unmatched level of excellence on a global scale.