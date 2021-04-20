SOUTH AFRICAN STORIES STRENGTHENING THE NATION BRAND ON INTERNATIONAL PLATFORMS

The South African Nation Brand is influenced by creative industries including music, film, visual arts and design (to name a few). This is definitely one way of utilising a positive brand image of the country that is influenced by its people. Proudly South African stories are making waves on international platforms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has globally transformed the growth of various industries, one being the increase of online streaming of content. According to Research and market, the online streaming services market is poised to grow by $ 149.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a Compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector and increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons.

It is very evident that there has been an immense change of how we view online platforms and thus a huge demand for the TV landscape to re-invent itself to play catch-up to competition from the likes of Netflix, Showmax and Amazon Prime Video.

In South Africa, popular international platforms includes Netflix, Showmax.

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows members to watch TV shows and movies without commercials on an internet-connected device. This international platform has been a key platform in keeping viewers engaged during the global pandemic and National lockdown.

“Stories move us. They make us feel more emotion, see new perspectives, and bring us closer to each other”. – Netflix

As the country battled with the global pandemic and national lockdown, South Africans jumped on the bandwagon of Netflix to keep entertained, engage on social media about the variety of content offered. Most importantly South Africans were delighted to see proudly South African content available on the world’s leading media streaming platform.

According to Memeburn; South African-made content hit top ten lists across the globe. Some of the biggest South-African made productions that streamed globally on Netflix included but not limited to:

Queen Sono

Blood & Water

Santana

Seriously Single

8

In 2020, Netflix launched its ‘Made by Africans, Watched by the World’ campaign. South Africa featured prominently in this initiative and in December, both Kings of Joburg and How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding land featuring on the platform.

Netflix has also brought stories from other parts of the world that were filmed in South Africa, films like Holiday in the Wild, Last Days of American Crime as well as global Netflix series, Sacred Games, The Crown, Black Mirror and Kissing Booth (1 & 2).

Showmax is a streaming service that also offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, documentaries, Showmax Originals, kids show, sport and more. Viewers can watch as much as they want whenever without a single ad break. There’s always something new to discover, shows and movies are added weekly. There no contracts and one can cancel the subscription at any time.

Showmax has announced that it has reduced the price for its mobile streaming subscription plan by an average of 20% across Africa. The price reduction only applies to Showmax Mobile, which allows users to stream on a single mobile device.

Some popular reasons why people opted for Showmax;

Local movies and series, plus more African gems such as One Night Kwa Mxolisi, highly acclaimed Knuckle City or super fun and Sexy Love Lives Here.

Showmax is the only place to stream HBO and other series you won’t find anywhere else.

Showmax originals, bringing you fresh, authentic home grown content

Stream Showmax on multiple devices.

Through these platforms, stories transcend beyond Mzansi borders, the local creative industry has benefitted, on and off screen, with an opportunity to showcase their art and talent on a global stage. Each production resulted in the support for local businesses and entrepreneurs which ultimately leads to a positive economic impact in the country.

Every country has to nurture its strengths. Similarly, South Africa is rated highly in the creative art of storytelling.

Brand South Africa salutes those who are aiding in strengthening the Nation Brand image and flying the country flag high during these uncertain times of a global pandemic.

Additional source Memeburn, BizCommunity, ShowMax