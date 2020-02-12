Miss Universe Comes Home

Brand South Africa, Miss SA Pageant and other government and business stakeholders collaborated for the official homecoming of Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi since being crowned Miss Universe in December.

Ordinary citizens made their way to O.R. Tambo International airport to welcome Zozi – the colourful South African way filled with unity, ululating and pride. Other proud citizens around the country and the African continent took to social media to share welcome messages under the hashtag #ZoziComesHome.

@basetsanakumalo – Our darling baby girl’s back home The #Queen of the Universe has landed. #Congratulations @zozitunzi for standing tall, taking the space & #shining the #light ever so brightly on our #beautiful country We #love & #celebrate you Sithi #Halala #ZoziComesHome @MissUniverse

@ZingiMase – This must be the best moment a daughter has ever had to share with their mother Zozibini is such a goddess. She’s our goddess #ZoziComeshome

Brand South Africa’s Chairperson of the Board of Trustees; Ms Thandi Tobias-Pokolo shared words of encouragement and delight; “you have made the entire African continent proud! Our African child you have affirmed to the world the authentic beauty that lies in our continent. The crown is home! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, siyabulela ntokazi!”

Brand South Africa is tasked with the mandate to create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa. With a vision to create a Nation Brand that inspires its people and is admired globally. Miss Universe has made impactful strides and flown the South African flag high and strengthened the Nation Brand image.

“You’ve inspired excellence for every young girl to take up space and embrace their authentic selves. We are here to say THANK YOU! South Africans are socially diverse, yet are united by their love for their country and Nation Brand enablers like yourself”; further added Ms Tobias-Pokolo.

Some fun facts;

• Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 in December 8, Sunday in the United States of America, in Atlanta, Georgia.

• She succeeded Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

• Zozibini is the 3rd South African to win the title.

• She was born in Tsolo, Eastern Cape and raised in the village of Sidwadweni.

• She has a degree in public relations and image management

• Her first entry into pageantry was in 2017 – she was among the 26 semifinalists of Miss South Africa in 2017. Source

As part of the Miss Universe 2019 competition, Zozibini Tunzi vocalised what she saw as the most important thing we should teach young girls today?”

“I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don’t want to but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity and that is what we should be teaching these young girls, to take up space, nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself, thank you.” – Zozibini Tunzi

These were the words that saw her fit for the crown and affirming that her work in battling the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) will not go unnoticed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also praised Zozibini Tunzi for her work and elected her an ambassador for fighting against GBV in the African continent.

Miss Universe will be taking her homecoming celebrations around the country including her hometown in the Eastern Cape. Following her engagements with citizens from all walks of life on social media under the hashtag #ZoziComesHome.