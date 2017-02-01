Classic South African action film returns to the big screen

Joe Bullet, a South African film made in 1973 that combined American Blaxploitation style with a distinct African substance, had a limited re-release on big screens in Johannesburg and Cape Town this past January with more planned for the rest of the year.

CD Anderson

Joe Bullet is back with a vengeance on the big screen. The South African film, made in 1973 and combining American Blaxploitation style with a distinct African substance, had a limited re-release in Johannesburg and Cape Town this past January, with more showings planned for the rest of the year.

The film is the story of a local soccer team caught in the web of the criminal underworld. More importantly, it features a strong black South African hero, something almost unheard-of in the South African film industry during apartheid. It had an all-black cast, including singer Abigail Kubeka and Ken Gampu as the eponymous hero.

A digitally restored Joe Bullet has recently been shown at The Bioscope Independent Cinema in Johannesburg and in The Company’s Garden in Cape Town. It was restored by Gravel Road Distribution, supervised by the film’s original producer, Tonie van der Merwe.

These recent showings proved to be a great success, with more screenings planned across South Africa for the rest of the year, as well as a possible DVD and digital release available soon, the company says.

Originally banned by the apartheid government, and then later quietly unbanned but never released commercially, Joe Bullet has a distinct South African feel and setting. Dialogue is in English and isiZulu, but the film takes its plotting and overall aesthetic from the Blaxploitation genre that was popular in the 1970s in hit American releases such as Shaft and Superfly.

With high-octane action, great music and subtle allusions to burgeoning black consciousness, Blaxploitation films were popular among African American audiences at the time. Local filmmakers Van der Merwe and Louis de Witt realised this would work well in a South African context.

Their production company specialised in making low budget, pulpy films for black South African audiences. The company’s aim was not only to find ways to tell South African stories using the medium of popular film, but also to develop black South African onscreen talent and background technical workers at a time when most film and television production was dominated by white South Africans.

All together, the producers made more than 400 films, quickly and cheaply. Most of the finished products were throwaway exercises in sappy melodrama and rickety action films that did not upset the government too much.

Joe Bullet, however, was their subversive masterpiece, with its iconic black hero – an unashamed combination of John Shaft, James Bond and Bruce Lee – who could unapologetically shoot ’em up and karate kick the bad guys with proud African style and substance.

Van der Merwe received an African Movie Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 for his contribution to the South African film industry over the last 50 years which helped launch the careers of many of the country’s prominent black actors and crew workers, all in the face of apartheid government hindrance.

Joe Bullet himself, Gampu, went on to star in many local films and television series. He also carved out an impressive international film career during the 1970s and 1980s, sharing the screen with some of Hollywood’s best, including Sharon Stone (in King Solomon’s Mines), Richard Burton and Roger Moore (in The Wild Geese). Gampu also acted in one of South Africa’s most popular cinematic exports, The Gods Must Be Crazy. He died in 2003.

African cult films have enjoyed a slow-burning cult renaissance among young South African film fans over the last few years, and a number of previously unavailable films have been released on DVD. There has also been a primetime showcase for some of the era’s best films on the DStv Mzansi Bioskop channel (164) every Sunday night.

Source: Channel24

