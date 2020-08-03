From Africa to the World: A Celebration of African Culture on Beyonce’s #BlackIsKing

Renowned artist Beyoncé premiered her highly-anticipated visual showcase, Black is King in South Africa over the weekend.

The Disney Production directed, written and executive produced by Beyoncé is a follow up to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, from the remake of The Lion King. Black is King pays homage to the African diaspora, giving precision and respect to aspects including but not limited to art, hair, cuisine and costume designs. The artist gave careful attention to cinematography and direction. Watch the trailer here.

Of course, South African viewers celebrated that African stories are being told by African creatives.

The virtual featured local greats, including the late legendary actress Mary Twala, Busiswa, Trevor Stuurman, Nandi Madida, Connie Chiume, Moonchild Sanelly, Nyaniso Dzedze and Warren Masemola.

#BlackIsKing trended on social media, giving way to sub-conversations about the portrayal and perception of African culture.

Singer and Play Your Part ambassador, Busiswa expressed her excitement in working alongside industry greats, and spoke about the importance of representation. She wrote: “Girls who will see me on your platform & unleash their own inner Queens because they realize EVERYTHING you can dream is within reach. My life is changed. My own Black king, my son, will understand greatness comes from authenticity and staying true to himself.”

South Africa’s arts and culture continue to infiltrate the world.

South African musician Master KG also broke barriers being at the centre of a global dance phenomenon with his latest single, Jerusalema. People around the world have jumped on the Jerusalema dance, with the music video now reaching 61 million views on YouTube.

It’s true. There are no limits to what Africa and her people can achieve.