Creatives join forces to raise funds for F.A.M

The human race has battled many a war – both seen and unseen, and as we become more au fait with our history, it is evident that all major crises have been fought with unwavering dedication and collaboration.

With this same vigour, the widely-publicised student-led protest movement, #FeesMustFall was forged in mid-October 2015 in South Africa.

“They cannot stop me. I will get my education, if it is in the home, school, or anyplace.”

– Malala Yousafzai

The #FeesMustFall movement has since gained potency across the spectrum, inspiring active citizenry in many leaders, industries, individuals and corporates. One such is the crowdfunding campaign F.A.M (Fashion, Art and Music), recently launched by Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of acclaimed knitwear brand MAXHOSA AFRICA, visionary artist Nelson Makamo and well-renowned music producer and DJ Black Coffee. These three creatives have collaborated with Feenix, a non-profit crowdfunding organisation in existence since 2017 as a response to the #FeesMustFall movement, to raise R3 million by the 30th of April 2021 in a bid to fund and support as many students within the vast creative industries that exist in South Africa.

To date, R 442,945 has been raised through this crowdfunding initiative. Student protests have emphasised the need for more strategic integration between private and public sector. In an ideal world, fees should be the least of student worries and as South Africans, we have to do all we can to make this our reality.

If you would like to donate to the F.A.M initiative, you can do a direct deposit into the Feenix bank account:

Account Name: The Feenix Trust

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 200866044

Account type: Business Current Account

Branch name: Hyde Park

Branch Code: 00-6605

Swift code: SBZA ZA JJ

Reference : FAM & your email or cell number

You can also #PlayYourPart by offering your voice on #FAMTAGYOUIT conversations on social media.