CONNECTING THE WORLD THROUGH MUSIC #MZANSIFESTIVAL

Brand South Africa in the United Kingdom(UK) last month collaborated with Mzansi Festival, a concept developed by Elokshin Entertainment as an annual event that connect the world through music.

The virtual event was hosted to promote South Africa in the UK and to mobilize Global South Africans to play their part in ploughing back home whilst living abroad. The activation saw South African artists such as Big Zulu, Nomcebo Zikode, and Holy Rey grace the stage performing their hit songs.

The festival is aligned to Brand South Africa’s strategic objective of promoting South Africa’s image internationally and reach a wide range of Global South Africans.

The first virtual festival was hosted in March with the annual Festival set to take place on the 24th of July in Willen Lake Milton Keynes (UK).

Opening remarks at the festival were delivered by the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa Ms Thulisile Manzini;

“We are meeting during trying times where we each know somebody who has been affected or infected by COVID-19. What 2020 has taught us is that life is precious, and that we should value our lives and those around us. The pain and the suffering we have felt as individuals and as a collective made it imperative for Brand South Africa to ensure we find ways to uplift your spirits through this festival and celebrate our humanness.”

Ms Manzini further emphasized the value of Global South Africans saying; “you will very often be the first point of contact and reference for people overseas, whose judgements and decisions have a profound impact on the fortunes of our country. You as Global South Africans have the responsibility to show the world what South Africans are made of, why we are worth investing in.”

In case you missed the Mzansi Festival click here to watch.

Taking to twitter and Facebook attendees had this to say:

@Yoliswamakhasi Yhooo @Nomcebozikode and her dancers doing the things – Thiza @pumelasalela @Brand_SA

@Nwabisa Tshetsha It was amazing. Thank you. We had so much fun. Well done.

@Eugene Munyai Terrific energy 🙌🙌🙌

Mzansi Festival organisers thanked everyone in saying, “Wow we are truly humbled by the support we received for our Virtual Mzansi Festival Event. We want to say a Big thank you to Official Brand South Africa for partnering with us and believing in our vision. We also want to thank all of you who share, liked commented and streamed our event. We look forward seeing all at our next Mzansi Festival, Sat 24th July in Willen Lake Milton Keynes.”

Are you a South African living abroad? Join the GSA community visit www.globalsouthafricans.com

Brand South Africa launched the Global South African programme (GSA programme) in the conviction that thousands of South Africans can be a priceless resource for positive positioning of the country as we strive to compete and win in the global playing field.

By becoming part of the Global South African network, as a South African abroad you are saying that you want to act as a “brand ambassador” for your country. It means that you believe in South Africa, you love the country and you want to help South Africa reach its full potential for the benefit of all its people.