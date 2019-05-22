Brand South Africa partners with Bassline Fest for Africa Day celebrations

Johannesburg, Wednesday 22 May 2019 – Brand South Africa has again partnered with the Bassline Fest to host a three-day event ahead of Africa Day. This year, celebrations kick-off on the 23 – 25 May 2019 under the theme 25 years of democracy.

Africa day is a marked to commemorate the establishment of the African Union to acknowledge and celebrate Africa’s history, heritage and culture annually on the 25 May.

Speaking on the collaboration, Strategic Stakeholder Relations Manager; Ms Toni Gumede shares that; “The work of Brand South Africa is centred on positioning the country as a competitive destination globally, domestically, we work to build pride, patriotism and active citizenship. The domestic aspect of our mandate hopes for the realisation of social cohesion. Brand South Africa continues to collaborate with platforms such as Bassline Fest that promote social integration and intra-Africa collaboration. In this programme, we will celebrate Africa’s diversity in arts, culture and heritage. This is also an opportunity to appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of the arts, in particular, music, in bringing Africans together and in its role in South Africa’s journey to a now twenty-five-year-old democracy.”

The three-day programme will include a launch and media tour, dialogues and the music concert. The media tour will visit spaces that played a significant role in Intra-Africa music collaborations. As part of the launch, Brand South Africa will showcase the work done in raising awareness of the South African constitution through the #INSPIREDBYMYCONSTITUTION campaign, in collaboration with Gemini Major, who will also share his journey as a Malawian artist living and working in South Africa.

The dialogues, which will take place in collaboration with Democracy Works on Friday, 24 May, are themed; “The democracy of music as a unifier amongst Africans” as well as “Celebrating 25 Years of Democracy in South Africa: a path to re-focus on our constitutionalism and African integration.” Speakers include the likes of; musician Sipho Hotsticks Mabuza, Prof. Mageshen Naidoo a Director for Jazz Studies in the Department of Music at the University of Pretoria and award-winning student activist, Fasiha Hassan.

“This programme will afford everyone an opportunity to reflect on those features of our society that bring us together as Africans and recommit to embrace diversity and constitutionalism as enshrined in the South African Constitution”; further adds Ms Gumede.

For more information or to set up interviews, please contact:

Ntombi Ntanzi

Tel: +27 11 712 5061

Mobile: +27 (0) 064 890 6819

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Visit www.brandsouthafrica.com