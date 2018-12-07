Brand South Africa partners with Abantu Book Festival in celebrating literary

The South African story is one that carries weight and pride, and reverberates all around the globe. Platforms like the Abantu Book Festival sets the scene for untold stories to be told.

The Festival, running from 6-9 December at the Eyethu Lifestyle Centre in Soweto, is in its third year and has become a literary highlight for African writers and readers, celebrating the rich and diverse African literary heritage.

Brand South Africa is proud to play a role in giving aspiring writers and authors the opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with fellow bookworms in a Creative Writing Workshop, featuring author Fred Khumalo. Other authors include Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu, writers of Born to Kwaito.The workshop aims to equip aspiring writers and authors with tools to harness their talents and introduce them to big names in the literary world.

Included in this year’s line-up is well-renowned author and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who has written books such as Americanah, We Should All Be Feminists, Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto In Fifteen Suggestions and The Thing Around Your Neck.

In her address, she said: “I think collectively, as Africans, we do not engage enough with our history. And not African history in relation to Europe, but our own history.”

Brand South Africa believes in the power of creating opportunities for ordinary citizens to showcase their creativity. It is through creativity and compelling stories that our Nation Brand will continue to inspire.