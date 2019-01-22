Brand South Africa calls on patriots to support an authentic South African story #Matwetwe

Brand South Africa’s mission is to encourage citizens to find opportunities that promote Nation Brand pride and patriotism. The importance of a patriotic society results in a strengthened Nation Brand image and competitiveness.

This is why South African multi award-winning record producer DJ Black Coffee in partnership with stand-up comedian, actor and writer Kagiso Lediga are bringing to the cinemas, their highly anticipated film MATWETWE (WIZARD) from Friday, 25th January 2019.

MATWETWE is a coming of age adventure following Lefa (Sibusiso Khwinana) and Papi (Tebatso Mashishi), best friends and recent high school graduates, as they hustle through their young lives. Over the course of an action-packed New Years Eve in the iconic township of Atteridgeville, the boys try to score a huge deal, dodge a kingpin gangster and his violent minions, get the girl and ultimately save their lives in this hilarious escapade.

The South African film industry has had a positive impact on the economy, as confirmed by The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) in its Economic Impact Assessment study. The film industry had a R5.4 billion contribution to the GDP, compared to the R3.5 billion in 2013.

Brand South Africa calls on citizens to go out in their numbers to support this local production at the more than 800 cinemas across the country in support of this authentic South African story filled with adventure and comedy. #Matwetwe

Watch the trailer Matwetwe (Wizard)