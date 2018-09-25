Brand South Africa brings its third Nation Brand Forum at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

Johannesburg, Tuesday 25 September 2018 – The Nation Brand Forum is a programme spearheaded by Brand South Africa with an objective of promoting a cohesive approach when marketing South Africa internationally. It will be hosted at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in Sandton on Thursday 11th October 2018.

The theme for this year is “Inspiring excellence through sports & the creative industry”. It aligns itself to the agenda of advancing South Africa’s reputation and image. Further to this, the theme propels imperative collaborations with experts in the fields of sport and creative industries as this is critical for the Nation Brand image steadiness.

“We are delighted to bring the third instalment of the Nation Brand Forum. It is important to use an inclusive approach and have South Africans make a contribution to new and different ways that will strengthen the country’s image such as our creative arts and sports industries,”. Creative industry and sports are seen as South Africa’s competitive advantages and as such we have to nurture this strength, said Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Thembekile Kunene-Msimang.

Sports women and men have recently had great success in their respective sports fields such as Caster Semenya setting a new South African record in Athletics at Rabat Diamond League and record-breaking tennis playoffs by Kevin Anderson, Raven Klaasen and Kgothatso Montjane at Wimbledon.

Brand South Africa has also found opportunities to collaborate with film festivals, to be noted the South African film industry has had a positive impact on the economy and its talents. Therefore, these two concepts positively contribute towards shaping a positive Nation brand image.

“One thing to look forward to at this year’s Nation Brand forum will be the immensely diverse panel members and moderators. We are bringing forward leaders in sports and the creative industry, industry experts, rising stars, affording intergenerational conversations in our breakaway sessions to construct a cohesive Nation Brand image”, adds Ms Kunene-Msimang.

Brand South Africa hopes that the outcome from the Forum will help find more Inspiring New Ways that will be unlocked by our stakeholders during the discussions. Some of the sub-themes include; “How do we best contribute to the SA’s reputation in the areas of arts and How do we build South Africa’s narrative through sport”?

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 11 October 2018

Venue: IDC, Sandton 19 Fredman Drive, Sandown

Time: 08h30 for 9h00 – 15h00