Brand South Africa and The Odd Number win silver at The 2019 Loeries Awards

Brand South Africa and The Odd Number agency bagged yet another an award at the 2019 Loeries that took place in Durban this weekend, receiving a silver award in the category Film Online (above 30s), for the Africa Day: The Prayer campaign. The Loeries is the most prestigious creative festival across Africa and the Middle East.

For the 40th year now, the Loeries reward, inspire and acknowledge creative brilliance in the brand communication space for Africa and the Middle East. The standard of excellence makes it an extremely competitive space, encouraging South Africans in the industry to push the boundaries, whether it be through film or art of any form.

The Prayer campaign, coincided with the recent attacks on foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal, served as a reminder for Africans to exercise compassion, tolerance and acceptance of each other. If ever we needed a reminder that we are united in our diversity and differences, this campaign served that purpose. Viewers were captured by the intense emotions depicted in the advert.

Last week Durban was abuzz during The Loeries Creative Week, as creatives gathered to engage in conversation on how to Tell Better Stories, and in so doing, raise the bar even for aspiring filmmakers, producers, graphic designers and content producers.

Brand South Africa was an active participant and partner in The Loeries, successfully hosted a Masterclass under the theme: Telling Better South African Stories: My S’African Identity on Thursday morning. The panel of experts from every corner of the creative industry; Loyiso Bala (Channel Director: TBN Africa), Mathe Okaba (CEO: ACA), Suhana Gordhan (Creative Director: FCB Global), Shani Kay (MD: Regency Global) and Yaron Assabi (Founder and director: Digital Solutions Group), explored ways in which the industry can elevate the Nation Brand through our unique storytelling. The outcome? Everyone in the room was reminded that people are at the heart of storytelling.

Brand South Africa calls on Africans to endorse a culture of social inclusivity, advocating for a better Africa for all who live in it to prosper.

Watch the ad here: