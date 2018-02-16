Black Panther film hits South African cinemas

The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. And now, it is time to show the outside world who we are.”- T’Challa

South Africans are gearing up for the release of Marvel’s Black Panther – the first superhero of African descent as it hits the cinema today 16 February 2018.

Black Panther is a fictional superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The Black Panther’s real name is T’Challa, king and protector of the fictional African nation called Wakanda. Along with possessing enhanced abilities achieved through ancient Wakandan rituals, T’Challa also relies on his proficiency in science, rigorous physical training, hand-to-hand combat skills, and access to wealth and advanced technology to combat his enemies.

The character of Black Panther – T’Challa is played by Chadwick Boseman with a supporting cast of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia; Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye to name a few.

The film has received positive excitement in South Africa as it was announced that isiXhosa is the official language of Wakanda, the City in the film, as well as some of the cast members, include South African acting legends, John Kani as T’Chaka and Connie Chiume as Mining Tribe Elder, and Atandwa Kani as the Young T’Chaka.

Congratulation to these South Africa actors and crew that played their part in flying the South African flag high and making the country proud.

To top off all the excitement surrounding the movie – Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira tweeted a picture saying they will be coming to the Motherland.

In the picture the two stars are smiling, while on a plane.

“En route to South Africa!!! Taking BP to the Motherland! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever,” Danai captioned the photo.

You can check out the movie at Ster-Kinekor theatres as the Black Panther heroes come to life on screen in IMAX, D-BOX, Cinema Prestige, 3D and 2D at Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationwide.