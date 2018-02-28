Arts and Culture

    South African International Film Festival 2018

    Johannesburg, Tuesday 27 February – Brand South Africa in collaboration with RapidLion Film Festival also known as the South African International Film Festival, will...

    Black Panther film hits South African cinemas

    The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. And now, it is time to show the outside world who we are."-...
    KwaZulu-Natal vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo won their fifth Grammy for the album Shaka Zulu Revisited: A 30th Anniversary Celebration

    Relive Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s five Grammy-winning moments

    South African a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo won their fifth Grammy at the 2018 Grammy Awards, confirming their status as one of the...

    UK musos pay tribute to Hugh Masekela

    Hugh Masekela's music inspired South Africans and touched the souls of millions worldwide. Here, UK jazz producers, Serious, pays tribute to the late and...
    Celebrating the life and art of Hugh Masekela, who passed away on 23 January 2018.

    Remembering Hugh Masekela, South African legend: 1939-2018

    South African jazz maestro Hugh Masekela died on 23 January 2018, aged 78, following a nine-year battle against prostate cancer. CD Anderson More than just an...
    sophia foster mentors

    Sophia Foster talks about mentoring

    Jazz singer Sophia Foster started the Fostering Foundation to teach young people the skills she had learned in her years in the entertainment industry. Melissa...
    South African writer Alan Paton features on the Google Doodle on 11 January 2018.

    Google celebrates the life and work of Alan Paton

    The January 11 Google Doodle pays tribute to South African author and anti-apartheid activist, Alan Paton – commemorating his 115th birthday. CD Anderson South African writer...
    Keorapetse Kgositsile, poetry, arts and culture, obituary,

    Remembering Keorapetse Kgositsile 1938-2018

    South African poet laureate, political activist and academic Keorapetse "Bra Willie" Kgositsile passed away on 3 January 2018 after a short illness. He was...

    AfrikaBurn: a festival of radical self-expression

    For one week each year, the savannah of the Karoo is turned into Tankwa Town, a vibrant yet temporary hub of creativity when thousands...
    girl launch book buhle mthethwa

    Brand South Africa: year in review 2017

    It has been a storied year for the country, and for Brand South Africa. It started with a new chair at the African Union...
