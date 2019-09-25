Celebrating Tourism Month in Qatar

South Africa is one of the world’s top tourism destinations owing to its diverse offering, world class infrastructure and positive global reputation. The country’s unique offering is that it boasts a range of exciting experiences including active outdoor adventure, wildlife safari, city lifestyle, scenic outdoors, cultural and heritage sites and beaches. This contributes to the global attractiveness of the tourism sector which creates important opportunities for economic growth and job creation in the country.

As part of the Tourism Month 2019 awareness programmes, on 19 September 2019, Brand South Africa joined the South African Embassy in Qatar, South African Tourism and Qatar Airways at the South African Tourism Trade Workshop in Doha, Qatar, to unpack ways in which the Qatar tourism trade can contribute to the growth, development and continued success of the South African tourism sector.

Speaking at the workshop, South African Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Faizel Moosa said “Tourism is one of the key drivers of the economy and it can increase the gross domestic product significantly.”

“Tourism is a big contributor to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product. Every tourist that visits South Africa, sustains twelve jobs” added Sadiq Dindar, Manager: Middle East and Turkey, South African Tourism.

The success of the tourism sector depends on the positioning of the Nation Brand as a globally competitive destination that is welcoming and culturally diverse. One of the ways that the country can ensure this, is by enhancing the ease of access for international partners seeking to visit South Africa. In light of this, in August 2019, South Africa announced that Qatar passport holders were visa exempted and could stay in the country for up to 30 days. Likewise, Qatar relaxed its immigration laws and South Africa became one of 80 visa free countries. This facilitation of easier travel will enhance cooperation and trade between South Africa and Qatar.

In conclusion, Jimmy Ranamane, Programme Manager: Global Markets at Brand South Africa said “Connecting with global markets and diversifying the country’s global collaborations creates opportunities to showcase the country to a wider range of strategic potential investors and tourists.”