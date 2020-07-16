Brand South Africa launches Global South Africans platform

“This is an exciting time to be a Global South African and there’s no time like the present to become part of a movement and community that is committed to positioning South Africa as a competitive global player,” so said Acting Chief Marketing Officer at Brand South Africa, Ms Thoko Modise, at the livestream launch of the Global South African (GSA) portal.

The platform is aimed at developing a network of South African citizens living and working abroad, from business to government to ordinary citizens to urge them to contribute towards the country’s competitiveness by using the portal to tell their stories through posting on the site and sharing their events and activities. The portal also provides users with access to South Africa branded marketing material, and templates at no cost. Users are able to add each other as friends and connect with each other privately on the platform.

"In addition to promoting active citizenry amongst South Africans living abroad, the portal enables the expat community around the globe to be linked through a web-based networking platform," Dr Judy Smith-Hohn, General Manager for Global Markets at Brand South Africa adds.

Current and active users of the platform, Tsietsi Monare and Refilwe Mthimunye joined the livestream from their homes.

Tsietsi, a Meteorologist working with Japan’s national broadcaster, invited South Africans travelling to Japan in the near future to connect with him on the portal so he can show them around. Refilwe, who represented South Africa on the global Miss Universe stage in 2015, is currently at home doing her bit to flatten the Covid-19 curve. She works with young girls who want to follow her example through the Black Heel initiative that is aimed at building confidence in young women.

“Brand South Africa has made it so easy, for us as South Africans to connect when overseas,” Ms Mthimunye commented.