WEF 2017: Powering Africa is key to growth

South Africa’s deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, took part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The topic of discussion was Powering Africa.

Brand South Africa reporter

The energy gap is one of the biggest challenges to Africa’s progress. This was the message from an opening session at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos called Powering Africa.

More than 600 million people on the continent do not have access to a reliable and clean source of energy.

On the panel was Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s deputy president; Bronwyn Nielsen, editor-in-chief at NBC Africa; Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, president of the African Development Bank; Rachel Kyte, the special representative of the UN secretary-general; and Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries Limited.

“In the past, we’ve relied on governments to power our countries; we now need to bring in the private sector to help empower our economies and people,” said Ramaphosa, advocating for private investment in power.

See the rest of the discussion:

The meeting in Davos ends on 20 January 2017.

Source: WEF

