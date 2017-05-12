WeConnect International celebrate women in business

Give them enough to want to know more, says Tania Reid of iThemba Office Solutions, giving advice perfecting business pitches. She was one of the speakers at the WeConnect International conference in Johannesburg.

Melissa Javan

The WeConnect International conference in South Africa was aimed at celebrating and training female-owned businesses. It took place from 9 to 11 May 2017.

The second annual event, themed Bold steps for growth, provided attendees with presentations, informative workshops and networking opportunities.

Training and workshops were held for the first two days, and the conference on the final day.

According to Jean Chawapiwa, country director of WeConnect International in South Africa, the aim is to grow female-owned business and create further understanding about working successfully with multinational corporations.

Chawapiwa explained that WeConnect International is the only non-profit organisation in South Africa that provides a seal of certification, unique to women business enterprises (WBEs), and also, that connects these WBEs to multinational corporate purchasing organisations across diverse industries.

“Our signature seal of certification is a formal guarantee to corporations that they are purchasing goods and/or services from South African businesses that meet universal standards for WBEs,” said Chawapiwa.

Here are some of the insights shared on Twitter on Thursday, 11 May:

Government, Corporate and Women Owned Business in one room discussing solutions. #WeConnectSA #WomeninBusiness pic.twitter.com/9DhDKvLyGR — WW Solutions4Africa (@WinWinS4Africa) May 11, 2017

When you go out and get something, don’t come back till you get it – @zaizai7 #WeConnectSA — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 11, 2017

You need to become innovators, learn to leverage with your suppliers – Linda Basson @Accenture — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 11, 2017

We all want to stand up and do well…but it’s more profound to help others stand up and do well. @jessyelapenn #WeConnectSA — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 11, 2017

If you don’t bring value to the table with the right skills, we cannot assist – Ziaad Suleman IBM #WeConnectSA — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 11, 2017

Workshops

The workshops were run by corporates and certified women’s business enterprises.

Perfecting your Pitch was facilitated Lorenzo Bell Jr (EY Diversity and Inclusiveness Procurement ), Chawapiwa, and Tania Reid (CEO of iThemba Office Solutions).

This workshop focussed on ensuring that women entrepreneurs pitch their businesses in the best way possible, said Chawapiwa.

Other workshops were the Boost your Business with Facebook, the BBBEE or SMEs, Legal Boot Camp, and the Optimising processes within a business.

Here are tweets about the Perfecting your Pitch workshop:

If you can’t pitch because of fear, rather fear the fact the doors will not be open. #WeConnectsa pic.twitter.com/ukLVqeFi5J — Sandiso Sibisi (@sandisosibisi) May 11, 2017

Your pitch is part of a bigger engagement . What is your moment of truth? – Shaheems Adam #PerfectingYourPitch #WeConnectWorkshops pic.twitter.com/z00e9KMfgK — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 9, 2017

Give them enough to want to know more – Tanya Reid #PerfectingYourPitch #WeConnectWorkshops pic.twitter.com/QzudWf6FGS — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 9, 2017

WBE’s given 60 seconds to present their business to the room. All doing very well actually. #PerfectingYourPitch #WeConnectWorkshops pic.twitter.com/dXrP3Ko6gB — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 9, 2017

The winner of our Perfecting your Pitch competition @newmedia_indigo delivers her winning pitch to our corporates as promised #WeConnectSA pic.twitter.com/n7bL4r0b8O — WeConnect SA (@WeConnect_SA) May 11, 2017

Source: WeConnect International in South Africa, Twitter.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material