WeConnect International celebrate women in business

Give them enough to want to know more, says Tania Reid of iThemba Office Solutions, giving advice perfecting business pitches. She was one of the speakers at the WeConnect International conference in Johannesburg.

weconnect international in south africa susan shabangu
Minister of Women in the Presidency, Susan Shabangu is of the speakers on 11 May 2017 at the WeConnect International conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: The Presidency, Flickr)

Melissa Javan
The WeConnect International conference in South Africa was aimed at celebrating and training female-owned businesses. It took place from 9 to 11 May 2017.

The second annual event, themed Bold steps for growth, provided attendees with presentations, informative workshops and networking opportunities.

Training and workshops were held for the first two days, and the conference on the final day.

According to Jean Chawapiwa, country director of WeConnect International in South Africa, the aim is to grow female-owned business and create further understanding about working successfully with multinational corporations.

Chawapiwa explained that WeConnect International is the only non-profit organisation in South Africa that provides a seal of certification, unique to women business enterprises (WBEs), and also, that connects these WBEs to multinational corporate purchasing organisations across diverse industries.

“Our signature seal of certification is a formal guarantee to corporations that they are purchasing goods and/or services from South African businesses that meet universal standards for WBEs,” said Chawapiwa.

Here are some of the insights shared on Twitter on Thursday, 11 May:

Workshops

The workshops were run by corporates and certified women’s business enterprises.
Perfecting your Pitch was facilitated Lorenzo Bell Jr (EY Diversity and Inclusiveness Procurement ), Chawapiwa, and Tania Reid (CEO of iThemba Office Solutions).

This workshop focussed on ensuring that women entrepreneurs pitch their businesses in the best way possible, said Chawapiwa.

Other workshops were the Boost your Business with Facebook, the BBBEE or SMEs, Legal Boot Camp, and the Optimising processes within a business.

Here are tweets about the Perfecting your Pitch workshop:

Source: WeConnect International in South Africa, Twitter.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR