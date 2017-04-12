Township entrepreneurs recognised for success

There were 17 categories in this year’s Township Entrepreneurship Awards, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to Dr Sam Motsuenyane, the former president of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Melissa Javan

Gauteng’s Township Entrepreneurship Awards (TEA) recognised 16 businesses out of 33 nominees chosen by judges in 2016 from more than 200 entries. Each nominee received R100,000.

The awards are an initiative of the Gauteng Provincial Government and are implemented by the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP). They were handed out in Johannesburg on 8 April 2017.

Winners in the various categories received an additional R200,000 each.

Aphiwe Madikizela of Ama X-Rays was named Entrepreneur of the Year; she also won the Services Award. She was awarded R500,000 for the overall prize and in total walked away with R800,000.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr Sam Motsuenyane. He is the former president of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Motsuenyane’s family received the award on his behalf.

On Twitter, a local newspaper shared Motsuenyane’s thoughts on how to grow entrepreneurship in townships:

Dr. Motsuenyane says more black entrepreneurs need to be trained as well as training in land utilisation needs to happen. #teawards2017 — Mail & Guardian (@MG_Reporter) April 8, 2017

Watch why Motsuenyane is being honoured:

“This campaign is a bid to revitalise the Gauteng City Region townships’ economy,” said Thenjiwe Dube, the GEP manager of marketing and communications. The TEA was a creation of the Gauteng Provincial Government under its department of economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development, she explained.

“It is heartening to note that in the face of such adversity, townships still produce formidable business men and women whom we hold up high as models of resilience, tenacity and excellence,” said Lebogang Maile, MEC for economic, environment, agriculture and rural development.

MEC says next year they will push towards the winner going home with a R1million 👏🏾 #TEAwards2017 — T E Awards (@TEAwards17) April 8, 2017

Brand South Africa spoke to the GEP’s Dube.

BSA: What is the aim of the TEA?

Thenjiwe Dube: The awards are aimed at entrepreneurship development, exposure to market access, and development of competitive mindset. It also encourages entrepreneurs in the townships to move from being labourers and consumers to being black industrialists and manufacturers.

BSA: How do the awards work and what are the criteria for entry?

TD: There are several requirements for entry. The business should be operating for a minimum of two years. Compliance documents must be up to date. Importantly, entrants must be South African citizens and must display a strong financial performance, based on their turnover and growth, among other criteria.

BSA: How have the awards grown since last year?

TD: Comparatively speaking, this year, the campaign created a lot of attention as a result of the television reality show TEA Business Battle This was done in partnership with e-TV.

We had more than 200 entries last year, and a total of 33 were nominated. The judges followed the 33 nominees at their businesses premises and did the assessment and adjudication.

Our focus was on the following sectors: food and beverages; tourism; creative industries; retail and financial; services; manufacturing; transport, automotive and components; construction, building and real estate; social and community; Entrepreneur with a Disability; Youth Entrepreneur of the Year; and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year.

BSA: From what areas in Gauteng are the winners?

TD: The winners are from five regions of Gauteng.

The winners

Start-up Kwa Jerry Fast Food – Heremia Mthombeni

Food and beverages Goapele Bakery – Lerato Radebe and Itumeleng Radebe

Tourism Zazas Guesthouse and Spa – Ayanda Hermanus

Retail and finance Cool Apple Dude – Obedius Nkuna

Services Ama X-Rays – Aphiwe Madikizela

Manufacturing Nambitha Nutritional Products – Sipho Mzimba

Agriculture Bright Future Agricultural –Phindi Zwane

Transport, automotive and components Nyembe Waste Management

Construction, building and real estate Shirinda Trading and Projects

Creative industries DV Nhlapo Productions – Daniel Vusi Nhlapo

Social and community Ditshiamiso business Enterprise – Lucky Siwela and Lefa Molefe

Entrepreneur with a Disability SKS Business Solutions – Petrus Zwane

Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Nambitha Nutritional Products – Sipho Mzimba

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Bright Future Agricultural –Phindi Zwane

Entrepreneur of the Year Ama X-Rays – Aphiwe Madikizela

Community Journalist of the Year Linda Mnisi

Lifetime Achievement Award Dr Sam Motsuenyane

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material