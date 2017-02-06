South Africa’s message at the 2017 Mining Indaba

Starting on 6 February, the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba is again taking place in Cape Town. It gives South Africa an opportunity to position itself as a viable investment destination that is always open for business.



Brand South Africa reporter

To the more than 6,000 people from mining houses, investment firms, governments and other professionals attending the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba, commonly referred to as the Mining Indaba, South Africa’s message is clear: we are open for business.

It is also an opportunity for South Africa to position itself as a competitive destination, attractive for investment.

Hosted in Cape Town from 6 to 9 February, this year’s theme is “Leveraging the next wave of growth: How can you invest in African mining to make long-term profits?”.

South Africa’s message

South Africa is a dynamic and stable economy with solid economic fundamentals.

Our prudent fiscal management and monetary policies have created macroeconomic stability.

The country’s sound financial system, highly regulated banking sector and world-class infrastructure supports investment.

South Africa is a competitive business and investment destination.

In the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index, South Africa has improved in 10 out of 12 pillars.

South Africa stands at 35 out of 50 countries in the Anholt-Gfk Nation Brand Index.

South Africa is implementing a nine-point plan towards economic recovery and growth.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.