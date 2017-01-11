South Africans going to WEF in Davos

The World Economic Forum annual meeting takes place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from 17 to 20 January. South Africa’s delegation includes people from the government, media and respected business leaders.



Brand South Africa reporter

South Africans from the government, business, and civil society will be attending the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, taking place from 17 to 20 January under the theme “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.

The WEF annual meeting gathers leaders from all sectors of society to discuss the global economy and look for solutions to challenges through public-private co-operation.

“Leaders have to be responsive and responsible; they must understand that we are living in a world marked by uncertainty, volatility and deep transformational changes,” said Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF.

People were living in precarious situations, he said, and were searching for identity, meaning and a sense of purpose.

“More than ever, leadership means taking responsibility,” Schwab said. “It requires courage and commitment to listen and honestly explain the breadth and complexity of issues, to proactively generate solutions and to take action based on core values.”

Watch his message:

South Africa’s delegation includes:

Government

Jacob Zuma, president

Jeff Radebe, minister in the presidency

Ebrahim Patel, minister of economic development

Pravin Gordhan, minister of finance

Rob Davies, minister of trade and industry

State-run organisations

Kingsley Makhubela, CEO, Brand South Africa

Geoffrey Qhena, CEO, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa

Busisiwe Mabuza, chairperson, Industrial Development Corporation

Daniel Matjila, CEO, Public Investment Corporation

Bongani Nqwababa, CEO, Sasol Limited

Lesetja Kganyago, governor, South African Reserve Bank

Daniel Mminele, deputy governor, South African Reserve Bank

Jabulane Mabuza, chairman, Telkom

Siyabonga Gama, CEO, Transnet

Shulami Qalinge, group executive of strategy, Transnet

Linda Mabaso, chairperson of the board, Transnet

Finance and investment

Maria Ramos, CEO, Barclays Africa Group Limited

David Hodnett, deputy CEO operations, Barclays Africa Group Limited

Jabulani Moleketi, chair of the board, Development Bank of Southern Africa

Patrick Khulekani Dlamini, CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa

Laurie Dippenaar, chairman, FirstRand Limited

Hendrik du Toit, CEO, Investec Asset Management Limited

Stephen Koseff, CEO, Investec Limited

Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita, chairman, Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited

Thabo Dloti, CEO, Liberty Holdings

Nicolaas Kruger, CEO, MMI Holdings Limited

Mike Brown, CEO, Nedbank Group

Trevor Manuel, chairman, Old Mutual

Anisha Archary, human resources director, Old Mutual Emerging Markets

Rex Tomlinson, chief of staff, Old Mutual

Iqbal Survé, executive chairman, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings

Simpiwe Tshabalala, joint CEO, Standard Bank Group Limited

Business leaders

Brian Dames, CEO, African Rainbow Energy and Power

Patrice Motsepe, founder and executive chairman, African Rainbow Minerals

Andries Jacobus Wilkens, executive director, African Rainbow Minerals

Sipho Pityana, chairman, AngloGold Ashanti

Stewart Bailey, senior vice-president, AngloGold Ashanti

Thoba Grenville-Grey, senior associate of investments, Awethu Project

Adrian Gore, group chief executive, Discovery Limited

Mokena Makeka, creative and managing director, Makeka Design Lab

Phuthuma Nhleko, executive chairman, MTN Group

Stephen van Coller, vice-president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, MTN Group

Peter Staude, CEO, Tongaat Hulett

Dave Duarte, CEO, Treeshake

Media

Alec Hogg, editor, Biznews.com

Bronwyn Nielsen, editor-in-chief and executive director, CNBC Africa

Christina Adriana de Wet, executive editor, Independent Media

Imtiaz Patel, CEO of Naspers Video Entertainment, Naspers Limited

Anant Singh, producer, Videovision Entertainment

Other

Trevor Mundel, president of the Global Health Programme, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Lindiwe Mazibuko, former opposition leader in Parliament for the DA

Precious Moloi-Motsepe, CEO, Motsepe Foundation

Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, permanent representative of South Africa to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, Permanent Mission of South Africa

Peter Draper, senior research fellow in the Economic Diplomacy Programme, the South African Institute of International Affairs

Cobus de Swardt, managing director, Transparency International

Max Price, vice-chancellor, University of Cape Town

Andrew Muir, CEO, Wilderness Foundation Africa

