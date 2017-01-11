South Africans going to WEF in Davos

The World Economic Forum annual meeting takes place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from 17 to 20 January. South Africa’s delegation includes people from the government, media and respected business leaders.
South Africans from the government, business, and civil society will be attending the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, taking place from 17 to 20 January under the theme “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.
The WEF annual meeting gathers leaders from all sectors of society to discuss the global economy and look for solutions to challenges through public-private co-operation.
“Leaders have to be responsive and responsible; they must understand that we are living in a world marked by uncertainty, volatility and deep transformational changes,” said Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF.
People were living in precarious situations, he said, and were searching for identity, meaning and a sense of purpose.
“More than ever, leadership means taking responsibility,” Schwab said. “It requires courage and commitment to listen and honestly explain the breadth and complexity of issues, to proactively generate solutions and to take action based on core values.”
South Africa’s delegation includes:
Government
- Jacob Zuma, president
- Jeff Radebe, minister in the presidency
- Ebrahim Patel, minister of economic development
- Pravin Gordhan, minister of finance
- Rob Davies, minister of trade and industry
State-run organisations
- Kingsley Makhubela, CEO, Brand South Africa
- Geoffrey Qhena, CEO, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa
- Busisiwe Mabuza, chairperson, Industrial Development Corporation
- Daniel Matjila, CEO, Public Investment Corporation
- Bongani Nqwababa, CEO, Sasol Limited
- Lesetja Kganyago, governor, South African Reserve Bank
- Daniel Mminele, deputy governor, South African Reserve Bank
- Jabulane Mabuza, chairman, Telkom
- Siyabonga Gama, CEO, Transnet
- Shulami Qalinge, group executive of strategy, Transnet
- Linda Mabaso, chairperson of the board, Transnet
Finance and investment
- Maria Ramos, CEO, Barclays Africa Group Limited
- David Hodnett, deputy CEO operations, Barclays Africa Group Limited
- Jabulani Moleketi, chair of the board, Development Bank of Southern Africa
- Patrick Khulekani Dlamini, CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa
- Laurie Dippenaar, chairman, FirstRand Limited
- Hendrik du Toit, CEO, Investec Asset Management Limited
- Stephen Koseff, CEO, Investec Limited
- Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita, chairman, Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited
- Thabo Dloti, CEO, Liberty Holdings
- Nicolaas Kruger, CEO, MMI Holdings Limited
- Mike Brown, CEO, Nedbank Group
- Trevor Manuel, chairman, Old Mutual
- Anisha Archary, human resources director, Old Mutual Emerging Markets
- Rex Tomlinson, chief of staff, Old Mutual
- Iqbal Survé, executive chairman, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings
- Simpiwe Tshabalala, joint CEO, Standard Bank Group Limited
Business leaders
- Brian Dames, CEO, African Rainbow Energy and Power
- Patrice Motsepe, founder and executive chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
- Andries Jacobus Wilkens, executive director, African Rainbow Minerals
- Sipho Pityana, chairman, AngloGold Ashanti
- Stewart Bailey, senior vice-president, AngloGold Ashanti
- Thoba Grenville-Grey, senior associate of investments, Awethu Project
- Adrian Gore, group chief executive, Discovery Limited
- Mokena Makeka, creative and managing director, Makeka Design Lab
- Phuthuma Nhleko, executive chairman, MTN Group
- Stephen van Coller, vice-president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, MTN Group
- Peter Staude, CEO, Tongaat Hulett
- Dave Duarte, CEO, Treeshake
Media
- Alec Hogg, editor, Biznews.com
- Bronwyn Nielsen, editor-in-chief and executive director, CNBC Africa
- Christina Adriana de Wet, executive editor, Independent Media
- Imtiaz Patel, CEO of Naspers Video Entertainment, Naspers Limited
- Anant Singh, producer, Videovision Entertainment
Other
- Trevor Mundel, president of the Global Health Programme, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Lindiwe Mazibuko, former opposition leader in Parliament for the DA
- Precious Moloi-Motsepe, CEO, Motsepe Foundation
- Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, permanent representative of South Africa to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, Permanent Mission of South Africa
- Peter Draper, senior research fellow in the Economic Diplomacy Programme, the South African Institute of International Affairs
- Cobus de Swardt, managing director, Transparency International
- Max Price, vice-chancellor, University of Cape Town
- Andrew Muir, CEO, Wilderness Foundation Africa
