South African Premier Business Awards finalists named

The finalists in the South African Premier Business Awards were announced, by the Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies where he also confirmed that the fifth annual gala event will be held on 30 January 2018.
Melissa Javan
The finalists in the 10 categories in the fifth annual South African Premier Business Awards were announced in Johannesburg on Monday, 20 November 2017, at the JSE.
The awards are hosted in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, Brand South Africa and Proudly South African. The winners will be announced at a gala event to be held on 30 January 2018, which will take the theme “Rewarding Business Excellence”.
“The awards seek to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurs and companies that invest in both human and technical resources in various activities that are producing quality products and services,” Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said in his keynote address.
They recognised and honoured local enterprises that promoted the spirit of success, innovation, job creation, quality and good business ethics in South Africa’s business community. “They will also showcase the best that South Africa has to offer in terms of products and services made in South Africa.”
The awards were not about winning money, the minister stressed; rather, it was about prestige – which the department hoped to increase. The finalists should be proud that they had reached this level of the competition.
Sponsors and affiliate partners
The sponsors of the South African Premier Business Awards are Tsogo Sun, the JSE (affiliate partner) and Wits Business School (academic partner).
The prizes are:
- Wits Business School will provide executive development programmes to qualifying employees from selected winners to the total value of R1-million.
- The Investor of the Year will get JSE-accredited training for five of the company’s executives or staff members.
- Tsogo Sun will give weekend accommodation to select winners anywhere in South Africa.
Thanking the sponsors, Davies said: “This is a sign that we can work together to make South Africa better.”
There were 179 nominations this year.
The finalists
Investors Award
- QK Meats SA
- Defy Appliances
- Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa
- Coega Development Corporation
Exporters Award
- Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa
- Simplus Innovation
- QK Meats SA
- Aerosud Aviation
- GEW Technologies
Enterprise Development Support Award
- Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa
- National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency
- Paramixed
- Nampak Products
- Sasol South Africa
Manufacturers Award
- Ndokhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier
- Exodus
- Thekwini Wire & Fastners
- Thata Ubeke Manufacturing
Black Industrialists Award
- Ndokhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier
- Thekwini Wire & Fastners
- Thata Ubeke Manufacturing
- Shandos Construction
- Blessing Connect
SMME Award
- Maid 4 U
- Lulaway Holdings
- Mzwethembela Trading
- Floida Engineering Services
- Barui Briehoek Cooperative
- Ndoukhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier
- Khuphulanani Training Institute
Young Entrepreneur Award
- Intercessor Army Franching
- Sikuphiwe Trading
- Kreevtiv Communications
- Gridbow Engineers and Technical Services
- Masifunde Training Centre
- Isimangaliso Group
- Mpilo
- Simplus Innovation
- TnM Innovations
Women-owned Business Award
- Floida Engineering Services
- Kreetiv Communication
- BBD Steel Supplies
- Khuphulanani Training Institute
- Exodus
- Khalala
Proudly South African Enterprise Award
- Maid 4 U
- La Van Skin and Body Excellence System
- Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training Centre
Play Your Part Award
- Sihles Brew
- Ekhurhuleni Artisan and Skills Training Centre
- Nampak Products
- Little Green Number
- Clover Mama Africa Trust
