South African Premier Business Awards finalists named

The finalists in the South African Premier Business Awards were announced, by the Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies where he also confirmed that the fifth annual gala event will be held on 30 January 2018.

Melissa Javan

The finalists in the 10 categories in the fifth annual South African Premier Business Awards were announced in Johannesburg on Monday, 20 November 2017, at the JSE.

The awards are hosted in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, Brand South Africa and Proudly South African. The winners will be announced at a gala event to be held on 30 January 2018, which will take the theme “Rewarding Business Excellence”.

“The awards seek to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurs and companies that invest in both human and technical resources in various activities that are producing quality products and services,” Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said in his keynote address.

They recognised and honoured local enterprises that promoted the spirit of success, innovation, job creation, quality and good business ethics in South Africa’s business community. “They will also showcase the best that South Africa has to offer in terms of products and services made in South Africa.”

The awards were not about winning money, the minister stressed; rather, it was about prestige – which the department hoped to increase. The finalists should be proud that they had reached this level of the competition.

Sponsors and affiliate partners

The sponsors of the South African Premier Business Awards are Tsogo Sun, the JSE (affiliate partner) and Wits Business School (academic partner).

The prizes are:

Wits Business School will provide executive development programmes to qualifying employees from selected winners to the total value of R1-million.

The Investor of the Year will get JSE-accredited training for five of the company’s executives or staff members.

Tsogo Sun will give weekend accommodation to select winners anywhere in South Africa.

Thanking the sponsors, Davies said: “This is a sign that we can work together to make South Africa better.”

There were 179 nominations this year.

The finalists

Investors Award

QK Meats SA

Defy Appliances

Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa

Coega Development Corporation

Exporters Award

Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa

Simplus Innovation

QK Meats SA

Aerosud Aviation

GEW Technologies

Enterprise Development Support Award

Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa

National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency

Paramixed

Nampak Products

Sasol South Africa

Manufacturers Award

Ndokhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier

Exodus

Thekwini Wire & Fastners

Thata Ubeke Manufacturing

Black Industrialists Award

Ndokhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier

Thekwini Wire & Fastners

Thata Ubeke Manufacturing

Shandos Construction

Blessing Connect

SMME Award

Maid 4 U

Lulaway Holdings

Mzwethembela Trading

Floida Engineering Services

Barui Briehoek Cooperative

Ndoukhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier

Khuphulanani Training Institute

Young Entrepreneur Award

Intercessor Army Franching

Sikuphiwe Trading

Kreevtiv Communications

Gridbow Engineers and Technical Services

Masifunde Training Centre

Isimangaliso Group

Mpilo

Simplus Innovation

TnM Innovations

Women-owned Business Award

Floida Engineering Services

Kreetiv Communication

BBD Steel Supplies

Khuphulanani Training Institute

Exodus

Khalala

Proudly South African Enterprise Award

Maid 4 U

La Van Skin and Body Excellence System

Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training Centre

Play Your Part Award

Sihles Brew

Ekhurhuleni Artisan and Skills Training Centre

Nampak Products

Little Green Number

Clover Mama Africa Trust

