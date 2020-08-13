Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with Gauteng MEC for Finance and e-Government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Friday 14 August 2020 host a webinar with women in ICT. The webinar theme is: Women Disrupting Technologies: Reflection in times of pandemics. It will also feature women professionals in ICT as panelists.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has shown how integral technology is to the cause of improving lives. It is even more critical now to empower women with the necessary skills and technology needed to fight this pandemic.

“The National Integrated Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Policy White Paper promotes the empowerment of women in the sector. However, in order for us to eradicate gender imbalance in the sector it is important that women are up-skilled and re-skilled in future skills including, block chain, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning among others,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The department is looking forward to the participation of women in ICT Sector and those representing a diverse number of interest and organisations. This webinar will also be streamed live via the department’s twitter account @CommsZA

Members of the media are invited to attend the webinar; the details are as follows:

When: Friday 14 August 2020

Time: 10am – 12pm

