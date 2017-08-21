Press release: Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Wins a Gold Award at the Loeries

Johannesburg, Monday 21 August 2017 – Over the weekend the 39th annual Loeries awards, took place in Durban ICC. The Loeries are Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognise, reward, inspire and foster creative excellence in the brand communication industry.

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part is proud to be a recipient of a Gold award for its non-English radio advert. The radio advert was created as part of the Play Your Part mandate to encourage active citizenship towards contributing to positive change in the country and raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“The accolade has enhanced Brand South Africa’s reputation as an organisation, as well as driven the awareness of the Play Your Part programme.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for our work and encourage continuous conversations of active citizenship and taking responsibility for one another in order to build a country we all can be proud to call home,” said Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer: Ms Linda Magapatona- Sangaret.

Following this successful achievement, the Play Your Part television series hosted by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane will return to the screens on Saturday, 26 August 2017 on SABC 2 at 18h00pm.

The Play Your Part television series will offer viewers an inspirational insight into the world of active citizens and volunteerism, by profiling South Africans doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better across the country.

Media is invited to a sneak preview of the first episode on Wednesday, 23 August 2017.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

