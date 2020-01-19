Media Statement: Government of South Africa to attend UK-AFRICA Investment Summit and the World Economic Forum

At the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa, a few Ministers will represent South Africa at two important upcoming global events this week. The Ministers of Finance, Tito Mboweni; and International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor; will form part of the delegation attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit which takes place on 20 January in London. The Summit will focus on four interactive sessions on Sustainable Finance, Trade and Investment, Future African Growth Sectors, and Clean Energy and Climate.

The second international engagement is the 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting which will take place in Davos, Switzerland from 21 to 24 January. The government of South Africa will be represented by the Ministers of Finance, Tito Mboweni; International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor; and Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel.

Team South Africa will communicate at both the UK-Africa Investment Summit and WEF platforms, the message that while South Africa faces challenges of weak economic growth and fiscal pressures, the country remains open for business as one of the best investment destinations in the world. Team SA will also highlight the strides being made to implement structural reforms to ignite economic growth; ease the cost of doing business; curb government debt; and stabilise SOEs.

The 50th WEF Annual Meeting is convened under the theme: “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”. According to WEF, the meeting will bring together 3,000 participants from around the world, who will be expected to give concrete meaning to

“stakeholder capitalism”; assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals; and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.

This year’s WEF theme is timely, and speaks to complex transnational challenges faced globally, such as climate change, migration, increased geo-political tension and cybercrime.

Issued by: National Treasury

Date: 19 January 2020

Enquiries: Ntsakisi Ramunasi 0836466935