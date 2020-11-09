MEDIA ADVISORY: THE THIRD SOUTH AFRICAN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE 2020

Preparations for the 3rd South African Investment Conference (SAIC) to be held in Sandton, Johannesburg on 17-18 November 2020 are currently underway and members of the media are invited to a briefing by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel, and the President’s Economic Advisor, Ms Trudi Makhaya, on 9 November 2020.

The SAIC supports the country’s drive to mobilise domestic and foreign investment to enhance inclusive growth and job creation as part of building a strong economy that provides opportunities for all South Africans.

The previous two conferences held in 2018 and 2019 mobilised over R650bn in investment commitments, attracting broad and meaningful participation, and allowing engagements with business and investors.

The third instalment of the conference aims to re-ignite economic growth and boost confidence in the country’s economic recovery post COVID-19 and as a preferred investment destination which is open for business by hosting leaders and stakeholders from domestic and international businesses, government and the investment fraternity.

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 09 November 2020

Time: 11h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House (GCIS),

1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield

Media Participation:

• A restricted number of journalists will be hosted on site in order to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

• There will be a live video Link to the Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town.

• Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

For RSVP contact, Ms Mpho Sekgaphola

E-mail: mphop@gcis.gov.za

Mobile: +27 79 605 2659

For Enquiries contact Mr Sidwell Medupe – Departmental Spokesperson

E-mail: MSMedupe@thedtic.gov.za

Mobile: +27 79 492 1774

ISSUED BY GCIS ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND COMPETITION

04 NOVEMBER 2020