Mara Experience Store – an active product of pledges made at the SA Investment Conference

The Mara Experience Store – a first of its kind in South Africa – has opened its doors at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Mara Phones is the first hi-tech smartphone manufacturer (high quality and affordable) in Africa (Rwanda and South Africa). Businesswoman and local broadcaster, Chante Jantjies is the owner of the first-ever Mara Experience store in Soweto.

At the inaugural SAIC, Chief Executive of Mara Phones, Ashish Thakkar, announced the company’s plan to open shop at the Dube TradePort in Durban. This plant was officially launched by HE President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year, and has since been an active driver of economic growth. According to IOL, Mara Phones is focused on creating job opportunities for South Africans, equipping 313 bodies in the first year, with plans to expand to 1 369 jobs over the next five years. Earlier this year, 500 Mara X smartphones were supplied to the Department of Health in their bid to effectively fight Covid-19.

The first two South Africa Investment Conferences (SAIC) 2018 and 2019 saw delegates from around the globe in attendance, exploring lucrative reasons to invest in South Africa’s thriving markets.

At the third annual SAIC which took place on 17-18 November 2020, pledges amounting to R109, 6 billion were committed. [SAIC 2020 Pledges] President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that we are firmly on track to meet our five-year target of R1,2 trillion. “In the 3rd year of #SAIC, we record R773,6 billion of commitments made over the last three years, including today.”

The conference was largely virtual to accommodate a bigger global audience.

Amid unprecedented economic challenges as a result of the global Coronavirus, the South African government is shifting focus to economic recovery and a reinforced commitment to improve the ease of doing business, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Ebrahim Patel said at a Media Briefing held on Monday 9 November in Pretoria.

Catch all the action from the 2020 South Africa Investment Conference. Visit and subscribe to the YouTube channel.

Additional reporting: ITWeb/Dube Tradeport