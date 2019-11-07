Japan – South Africa Business Council launched

Japan – South Africa Business Council launches at second SA Investment Conference (SAIC 2019)

JOHANNESBURG, 6 NOVEMBER 2019: The establishment of a Japan-South African Business Council, announced at the second South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC 2019), will help strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The signing of the agreement follows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s discussions with Prime Minister Abe a few months ago.

Japanese companies committed to investing more than R6.8 billion at last year’s inaugural South Africa Investment Conference. Japan’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Norio Maruyama said at SAIC 2019 Japanese government and private sector investors would commit to a further investment of US$20bn across the African continent, a proportion of which would be committed to the South African economy.

