World Trade Organisation new future led by Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who has been elected Nigeria’s Finance Minister twice, wrote her name in the books of history when she was appointed as the first African and woman to become the lead to head the World Trade Organisation on Monday, 15 February 2021.

According to CNBC Africa, this is not the first time that Okonjo-Iweala makes a historical move as she has spent a good part of her life at the World Bank – moving up the ranks to managing director and running for the top position in the organisation in 2012. She was also recently selected the African Union’s special envoy to mobilise global support for Africa’s efforts to survive the economic consequences of the Coronavirus epidemic.

This is a noteworthy milestone for the World Trade Organisation. Brand South Africa wishes to extend its well-deserved congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment. Her appointment comes at a time when the world is engaged in conversations that encourage the advancement of women of colour in decision making positions. This achievement is not only a step in the right direction but a critical move in marking that era.

Image: Twitter