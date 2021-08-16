South Africa’s business leaders to position the country’s expertise at the BRICS Business Forum 2021

[Johannesburg, August 13, 2021] In a quest, to drive investment and improve confidence in the country’s economy, South Africa is showcasing a strong delegation of business leaders at the BRICS Business Forum hosted by India from 16 – 18 August 2021. This, amid the deepened economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Busi Mabuza who is Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council South Africa Chapter, the delegation, dubbed “Team SA,” will host South Africa’s leading executives including Naspers’ CEO, Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa; AV Group’s CEO, Lebogang Zulu; Transnet’s Chief Business Development Officer, Yolisa Kani; CEO of 27Four Investment Managers, Fatima Vawda; Rito Group’s CEO, Bertha Dlamini; and Dr Stavros Nicolaou, the Group Senior Executive at Aspen Pharmacare.

Established during the Fifth BRICS Summit held in Durban, South Africa eight years ago, the BRICS Business Council aims to promote and strengthen business, trade and investment ties amongst the business communities of the five BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The forum also aims to ensure that there is regular dialogue between the business communities of the BRICS nations and the Governments of the BRICS countries; and identify challenges and opportunities to ensure greater economic, trade and investment ties amongst the BRICS countries.

Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council SA, Ms Busi Mabuza says that the forum will host discussion expanding relations in key areas of cooperation and develop joint recommendations for strengthening trade and economic relations within BRICS against the backdrop of pressing socio-economic difficulties that emanated as a result of COVID-19.

“We intend to use the opportunity presented by the BRICS Business Forum to showcase new possibilities and opportunities within our regions. In an environment where sentiment globally is bearish, when the pause button is pressed by many investors, we want to make sure that opportunities in BRICS stand out,” says Mabuza. “There is a consensus amongst our partners that there are opportunities in our economies to unlock growth and allow for development. Our conviction is that we have to massively mobilise all the resources at our disposal and accelerate economic activities that will put the BRICS economies on a journey towards a sustainable recovery trajectory.”

To register, go to: https://bricsbusinesscouncil.co.in



Issued by Brand South Africa and the BRICS Business Forum SA Chapter