LAUNCH OF THE 2021 SADC MEDIA AWARDS COMPETITION

The South African media are invited to submit their entries for the 2021 SADC Media Awards competition.

The Awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to amongst others, information, culture and sport. These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The forms and the 2021 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Forms: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/SADC%20Entry%20form.pdf

Competition rules:https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/SADC%202021%20Rules%20of%20C…

NB: Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA office or any GCIS offices nationwide marked :

MDDA GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry or SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA – 1ST Floor Government Communications

5 St Davids Place 1035 Francis Baard Street

Parktown, Johannesburg Hatfield, Pretoria

2193 0028

All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2021.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mr Ayanda Hollow

Cell: +27 61 488 0634

Ms. Mmemme Mogotsi

Cell: +27 72 856 4288

ISSUED BY GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION AND INFORMATION SYSTEM (GCIS)

12 FEBRUARY 2021