LAUNCH OF THE 2021 SADC MEDIA AWARDS COMPETITION

The South African media are invited to submit their entries for the 2021 SADC Media Awards competition.
The Awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to amongst others, information, culture and sport. These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.
To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.
Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.
The forms and the 2021 competition rules can be found on the links below:
Forms: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/SADC%20Entry%20form.pdf
Competition rules:https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/SADC%202021%20Rules%20of%20C…
NB: Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA office or any GCIS offices nationwide marked :
MDDA GCIS Offices
SADC Media Awards Entry or SADC Media Awards Entry
MDDA – 1ST Floor Government Communications
5 St Davids Place 1035 Francis Baard Street
Parktown, Johannesburg Hatfield, Pretoria
2193 0028
All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2021.
For enquiries, please contact:
Mr Ayanda Hollow
Cell: +27 61 488 0634
Ms. Mmemme Mogotsi
Cell: +27 72 856 4288
ISSUED BY GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION AND INFORMATION SYSTEM (GCIS)
12 FEBRUARY 2021