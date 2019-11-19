Brand South Africa and SA Embassy in Brazil hosts cocktail reception with Heads of Missions

On the 13 November 2019, Brand South Africa partnered with the South African Embassy in Brazil, to host a cocktail reception with His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit.

The cocktail reception was attended by African Heads of Mission and High Commissioners accredited to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

South African Ambassador to Brazil, Hon. Ntsiki Mashimbye, opened his doors to host the African-themed cocktail reception at his official residence. Setting the scene for the afternoon, Ambassador Mashimbye, reminded guests of the annual Brazilian celebration of “Dia da Consciência Negra” or Black Consciousness Day on 20 November, a day in which the black community reclaim their African heritage and their great contribution to the country.

“We meet here as the countries of our continent that are forging an ambitious programme to fundamentally transform Africa’s fortunes. As we begin the countdown to the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area which will have far-reaching political, social, physical and international effects, we stand united”, said President Ramaphosa as he welcomed guests.

He further emphasized that Africa has a progressive future making it vital now more than ever that African statestrade amongst themselves, towards the creation of new markets.

“As African nations, there has never been a better time to deepen our collaboration to ensure the African Continental Free Trade Area, our most ambitious collective venture yet, is a success. This is an opportunity to grow our economies and to use our considerable collective resources to uplift our people and improve their condition,” said President Ramaphosa.

As the incoming Chair of the African Union next year, South Africa will put great emphasis on giving effect to the agreement.

“Brand South Africa was delighted to have collaborated with the South Africa Embassy in Brazil to drive messaging that positions South Africa as an investment destination of choice. This was a great opportunity to enhance awareness of the nation brand identity, image, and global competitiveness,” said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Global Markers Dr Judy Smith-HÖhn.