Infographic: Wind and sun power in South Africa

Significant amounts of sunshine and good, prevalent wind conditions have given South Africa the perfect opportunity to diversify its energy generation plan, moving away from a reliance on fossil fuels towards “green” renewable energy.

In line with the South African government’s official outline towards a cleaner economy, taking advantage of renewable energy, in the form of solar and wind power, and building private-public partnerships are key discussions at the World Economic Forum: Africa 2017, being held in Durban, South Africa from 3 to 5 May 2017.

Renewable energy plays an important role in powering the country and developing its economy.

South Africa currently has almost 100 renewable energy projects either fully operational or at various build stages to be completed over the next five to 10 years. Projects, while focused predominately on wind and solar energy, include biomass (plant photosynthesis energy) and hydro-electric ventures. Of the 100 projects, 53 up and running enterprises focus on solar and wind, with a combined energy capacity of more than 4,000MW.

The work being done is the product of co-operation between the government, the private technology sector, and research and science bodies.

Here is an infographic featuring nine flagship wind and solar projects around South Africa:

Source: Energy.org.za, WEF Africa 2017

