The Top 50 Most Valuable South African Brands announcement by Brand Finance in partnership with Brand South Africa

Johannesburg, Thursday 04 July 2019 – Brand South Africa in partnership with Brand Finance are preparing to announce The Top 50 Most Valuable South African Brands at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), on Thursday 11 July 2019.

The highly anticipated annual announcement of The Top 50 Most Valuable South African Brands, goes through an evaluation process that is conducted by Brand Finance Africa, based on the Royalty Relief methodology to brand valuation.

“Corporate brands are instrumental in strengthening a country’s reputation and image domestically and internationally. The announcement also encourages potential investors to consider a country as an investment destination. We look forward to celebrating our leading brands. South Africa’s global competitiveness continues to improve because of the confidence portrayed by our brands,” said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Stakeholder; Ms Mpumi Mabuza.

Brand South Africa will facilitate requests for interviews.