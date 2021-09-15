The Road to South Africa’s Economic Recovery: Exchanging Knowledge and Building Networks

On 10 September 2021, Brand South Africa collaborated with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), to deliver the first of a series of webinars under the theme ‘Trade and Investment Knowledge Network’. This collaboration is in line with both entities’ mandate to positively position the country for trade and inward investment that contributes to the country’s economic recovery plan.

As the custodian of the country’s Nation Brand reputation, Brand South Africa appreciates the key role this plays as a key driver of investment promotion. “Image building in investment promotion can be described as the first critical step in the investment promotion process. The process seeks to create a positive perception of a country as an investment location often by repositioning how a country is perceived globally to inform investment decisions by potential investors on the trustworthiness and resonance of any nation brand” said Shamiso Hlatshwayo (Acting General Manager: Research at Brand South Africa).

The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe impact on economies globally, and South Africa has not been spared. South Africa’s socio-economic challenges such as high unemployment rates, poverty, and social inequality have been exacerbated. These are some of the elements that must be addressed on the road to economic recovery as they may negatively affect the nation brand’s image, competitiveness and attractiveness.

Given that economic recovery can be achieved by ensuring increased coordination and integration between the three spheres of government, the webinar focused on engaging with stakeholders from local and provincial Economic Development Departments and Provincial Investment Promotion Agencies to ensure synergy across all levels.

Panellists had an opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas on how to jump-start economic growth through stronger investment and trade partnerships.

Under the guidance of Nkosiyomzi Madula (Chief Director: Economic Research and Coordination at the dtic) as Programme Director, experts from key industries provided insights in to various aspects of the trade and investment sector.

The session highlighted how increasingly important it has become to amplify investment promotion at the local and provincial level to grow South Africa’s competitive advantage as a leading the pack in trade and investment.

