Japanese Seminar to look at South African investment opportunities

Johannesburg, 25 January 2017 – The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in South Africa and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industries in South Africa will on Tuesday 31 January 2017 host the 4th Japan Seminar under the theme “Proudly South African”.

Brand South Africa is a partner to this initiative which aims to celebrate South Africa’s strengths and opportunities for Japanese businesses to grow and invest in the country.

The Executive Managing Director Institute for International Trade and Investment, Japan, Mr Saburo Yuzawa, will be joined by senior representatives from various organisations, including the Department of Trade and Industry, in looking at the competitive strengths of the South African Nation Brand.

The seminar aims to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen collaborative relations between the businesses and public entities of both nations.

Media is invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday 31 January 2017

Time: 14h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton

RSVP: Manusha Pillai on 082 389 3587 or Slindokuhle Mbuyisa on +27 11 784 6084

Media is invited to please RSVP by Friday, 27 January 2017 for accreditation and logistical purposes.

Interviews can be arranged with identified spokespeople.

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) is a non-profit parastatal organisation under the Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry of Japan (METI). Its activities are dedicated to promoting trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.