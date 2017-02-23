Budget 2017: Radical economic transformation for inclusive growth

Working with business, labour and citizens, the South African government is committed to implementing plans to boost economic growth, so all can benefit from a transformed economy. This was a key message of the 2017/18 national Budget, delivered in Parliament on Wednesday 22 February.

Brand South Africa reporter

South Africa’s government has a plan for a stronger economy and a budget that can grow and deliver to its citizens over the long term.

The 2017 Budget aims to slow down the increase in government debt, by borrowing less.

It also aims to improve the quality of spending and ensure that service delivery is not compromised.

The economy is expected to improve over the next three years.

Economic growth was only 0.5% in 2016, but is expected to be 1.3% in 2017, and rise to 2.2% by 2019. This pace of economic growth is welcome, but is still too slow to address unemployment and poverty. Slow growth also means that government will have less tax revenues. The Budget reduces spending R10-billion in 2017/18, and by R16-billion in 2018/19.

But these reductions will not affect core social and economic programmes.

For the government to sustain service delivery and maintain strong public finances, it will have to do more with less, by improving the quality of spending. Action needs to be taken to eliminate wasteful spending and combat corruption, and South African citizens are needed to help government achieve this.

Increasing revenues

The government will also need to find ways to increase tax revenues. In this budget, government has had to raise taxes by R28-billion.

Most of the tax increases will fall on the wealthiest citizens. People earning more than R1.5-million a year will now have to pay 45% taxes on this income. The budget also proposes to increase the tax on dividends paid out to owners of companies.

But while the most affluent will pay the largest share of the increase, all South Africans contribute to tax. We will all need to share the burden.

The alternative to raising taxes is faster economic growth. This will require economic transformation.

The government’s objective is to transform the economy, not simply transfer ownership or hand out tenders.

Transformation must aim to build a new economic momentum, mobilise new investments, create new jobs and create new resources to support social change.

The government is committed to implementing its plans for boosting economic growth, working together with business, labour and all citizens.

Initiatives include:

• Improving support for small businesses

• Increased electricity supply, investment and employment through the independent power producers (IPP) programme

• Revised rules for government procurement to increase business and job opportunities for black people and women

• Improving the reliability of public transport services, including Metrorail and the bus rapid transit systems.

Citizens can help by holding their leaders accountable and calling out corruption, waste of public resources and maladministration.

Together we can unite South Africa, transform the economy to benefit all and build a better tomorrow.

Source: National Treasury 2017 Budget Peoples’ Guide

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material